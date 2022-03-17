Russian tech entrepreneurs to launch 'Rossgram' after Instagram is blocked

-
Russian tech entrepreneurs are set to launch a picture-sharing application on the domestic market to help fill the void left by Instagram, which the authorities blocked this week.
The new service, known as Rossgram, will launch on March 28 and have additional functions such as crowdfunding and paid access for some content, its website said.
