Ryan Zinke to step down as US interior secretary by year-end: Donald Trump

Donald Trump said Saturday that his interior secretary will be leaving at the end of the year -- the latest in a series of high-profile departures from the US president's turnover-plagued administration.
"Secretary of the Interior @RyanZinke will be leaving the Administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years," Trump wrote on Twitter, adding that a replacement would be announced next week.
