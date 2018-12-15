Ryan Zinke to step down as US interior secretary by year-end: Donald Trump

JUST IN
Globalisation of finance in the recent era
AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

US interior secretary Ryan Zinke
US interior secretary Ryan Zinke | Photo: Wikipedia

Donald Trump said Saturday that his interior secretary will be leaving at the end of the year -- the latest in a series of high-profile departures from the US president's turnover-plagued administration.

"Secretary of the Interior @RyanZinke will be leaving the Administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years," Trump wrote on Twitter, adding that a replacement would be announced next week.
