S Korea's new Covid cases exceed 300,000 for 1st time amid Omicron wave

-
ALSO READ
Omicron wave to hit unvaccinated in Europe: WHO Regional Director
2 to 4 mn Israelis to be infected with Covid amid Omicron spread: PM
S Korea reports 3 Omicron cases; daily Covid infections hit record high
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea: South Korea military
US airlines feel stress as Omicron drives coronavirus wave: Report
-
South Korea's daily Covid-19 cases surpassed 300,000 for the first time Wednesday while voters went to the polls to pick a new president amid the fast spread of the omicron wave.
The country reported a record high of 342,446 new Covid-19 infections, including 342,388 local cases, raising the total caseload to 5,212,118, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The tally jumped from the 202,721 reported Tuesday.
Daily infections exceeded the 300,000 mark just a week after topping 200,000. The previous record high was the 266,847 reported Friday. The accumulated virus cases also surpassed 5 million.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU