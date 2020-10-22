S&P 500, Nasdaq edge higher as investors cling to stimulus hopes

-
-
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq inched higher at the open on Thursday as investors held out for more fiscal stimulus, while trading in Dow constituents was subdued as data pointed to a slowing economic recovery.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.94 points, or 0.09%, at 3,438.50, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 42.28 points, or 0.37%, to 11,526.98 at the opening bell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.40 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 28,197.42.
