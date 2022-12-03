JUST IN
S&P withdraws Twitter's credit rating due to lack of sufficient information
Twitter risks drawing more fines after firings shrink compliance teams
Elon Musk's 'Twitter Files' details censorship, suppression of information
McLaren Holdings sells heritage cars to raise cash for new supercar
LinkedIn announces 'Focused Inbox' feature for better messaging experience
Elon Musk suspends rapper Kanye West from Twitter for violating rules
Needed to streamline our costs: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy again defends layoffs
Apple CEO Tim Cook ignores questions on China protests, iPhone production
Tesla delivers first electric semis to PepsiCo at Nevada factory
Donald Trump knew about company exec's tax fraud scheme, claims Prosecutor
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Companies
Twitter risks drawing more fines after firings shrink compliance teams
Business Standard

S&P withdraws Twitter's credit rating due to lack of sufficient information

Twitter's massive about $13 billion debt load was funded directly by banks led by Morgan Stanley when Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant closed

Topics
S&P | Twitter | credit rating

Jill R Shah | Bloomberg 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter Inc.’s credit grade was withdrawn by S&P Global Ratings, which said it lacked sufficient information to continue covering the Elon Musk-owned social media company.

The rating firm, which is among the top in the US, said the action was “due to a lack of sufficient information to maintain the rating” in a release on Friday. At the time of the withdrawal, both Twitter and its debt were on “CreditWatch,” suggesting an imminent rating action.

Twitter’s massive about $13 billion debt load was funded directly by banks led by Morgan Stanley when Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant closed. Since then, Musk’s takeover of Twitter has brought sweeping changes to the company’s operations and product. Those changes included mass layoffs, changes in features and a raft of companies pulling advertising dollars from the platform.

The group of banks that funded the buyout now face the challenge of syndicating the debt to investors, many of whom use rating companies to determine the risk involved in buying credit.

S&P downgraded the company five notches to B- from BB+ on Nov. 1 as a result of its high leverage post-acquisition. The rating firm expected to “obtain more information regarding the final capital structure and any potential changes to the operating strategy,” according to the November research update.

Still, the rating firm said at the time, that “may not occur until the company’s new debt is syndicated.”

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on S&P

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 09:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.