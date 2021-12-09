Safety concern: Tesla drivers can now play video games in moving cars

Not long after buying a Model 3 this summer, Vince Patton saw a YouTube clip highlighting a feature that took him by surprise: Three video games that can be played on the large touch screen mounted in front of the dashboard — while driving down the road. “I thought surely that can’t be right,” Patton, a retiree in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

But in a parking lot, he gave it a try, and he was able to play a solitaire game on the Model 3 while in motion. “I only did it for like five seconds and then turned it off,” he said. “I’m astonished. To me, it just seems inherently dangerous.”

The automaker added the games in an over-the-air software update that was sent to most of its cars this summer. They can be played by a driver or by a passenger in full view of the driver, raising fresh questions about whether is compromising safety as it rushes to add new technologies and features in its cars.

“It’s a big concern if it plays in view of the driver, for sure,” said Jonathan Adkins, executive director of the Governors Highway Safety Association, which coordinates state efforts to promote safe driving.

Tesla’s Autopilot system, which can steer, slow and accelerate a car on its own, has for several years faced criticism from safety experts because it allows drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel for extended periods, even though they are not supposed to. And it lacks an effective means of ensuring that drivers keep their eyes on the road.

The combination of hands-free driving and drivers’ looking away from the road has been connected to at least 12 traffic deaths since 2016 in cars that were operating in Autopilot mode, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Adkins said the addition of video games “is crying out for NHTSA to provide some guidance and regulation.”

Tesla and its chief executive, Elon Musk, did not respond to several emails asking about the new video games and whether they could jeopardize safety.

Distracted driving is a major cause of the rising number of traffic deaths in the United States. In the first six months of this year, 20,160 people died in traffic crashes, according to estimates from the Department of Transportation. That was up 18.4 per cent from the first half of 2020, and the highest total since 2006.

Driver inattention is officially cited as the cause of about 10 percent of traffic deaths, said Steve Kiefer, a senior General Motors executive who also heads a foundation dedicated to combating distracted driving. But he and other safety experts believe the actual figure is much higher because, they say, crash investigations often overlook distraction while naming other causes, such as reckless driving.

“I think the number’s closer to 50 per cent,” Kiefer said.

The Kiefer Foundation is dedicated to his son, Mitchel, who was killed at age 18 in 2016 when a distracted driver rear-ended his car on a highway in Michigan.

Distracted driving stems from activities that take drivers’ hands from the steering wheel, draw their eyes away from the road or divert their attention from the driving task. It is often linked to smartphone use, such as texting or emailing while at the wheel, but drivers sometimes read books or put on makeup. Some states outlaw the hand-held use of cellphones while driving.