Sam Bankman-Fried's political donations under US scanner: Report

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are seeking information from Democrats and Republicans about donations from the cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried and two former executives at the companies he co-founded.

In the days after Bankman-Fried was arrested and charged with violations including a major campaign finance scheme, the prosecutors reached out to representatives for campaigns and committees that had received millions of dollars from Bankman-Fried, his colleagues and their companies.

A law firm representing some of the most important Democratic political organisations — including the party’s official campaign arms, super PACs and the campaigns of high-profile politicians such as Representative Hakeem Jeffries — received an email from a prosecutor in the attorney’s office of New York, seeking information about donations from Bankman-Fried, his colleagues and firms, according to sources. The prosecutors have reached out to representatives of other Democratic campaigns that received money linked to the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Prosecutors are also investigating donations to Republican campaigns and committees by another FTX executive who was a top financier on the right. So far, Bankman-Fried is the only executive to face charges.

Since emerging as a leading political megadonor in the months before the 2020 election, he has donated nearly $45 million, primarily to Democratic campaigns and committees that are now trying to distance themselves.

There has not been any suggestion that political campaigns and groups engaged in wrongdoing related to the donations they received. The Justice Department’s inquiries appear to be an effort to gather evidence against Bankman-Fried and other former FTX executives, rather than against their political beneficiaries.

But the prosecutors’ requests widen what has quickly become one of the biggest campaign finance scandals in years, as both Democrats and Republicans grapple with questions about their eagerness to tap into a stream of cash from a murky and largely unregulated industry that emerged suddenly as a powerful political player. The fallout has been swift and is only growing, as lawmakers, operatives for political action committees and their lawyers try to minimise the damage.

Politicians either returned donations linked to FTX or gave the money to charity after the company became embroiled in scandal. Other groups say they are setting the cash aside for possible restitution to victims of the alleged scheme.

FTX was a ‘house of cards’ through which the firm diverted customer funds to buy real estate in the Bahamas, invest in other cryptocurrency firms, take personal loans and make political contributions of tens of millions of dollars intended to influence policy decisions on cryptocurrency and other issues.

The prosecutors are seeking information related to donations to dozens of campaigns and political committees, from FTX, Alameda, Nishad Singh and Ryan Salame, former FTX executives.

House of cards Biden-allied NGO Future Forward USA Action received donation of $1.65 mn from FTX

Donations were directed towards Democratic campaigns and committees

Nishad Singh gave $9.7 million to the party’s candidates and groups

Ryan Salame donated $24 mn, primarily to Republican candidates and committees

Elias Law Firm and the political groups it represented received funding from FTX executives

Elias’s PAC arm in 2020 received $5 mn from Bankman-Fried and $1 mn from Nishad Singh

Democratic National Committee (amount undisclosed)

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee - $250,000

Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee - $100,000

House Majority PAC - $6 million