JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Russia-Ukraine war: Bucolic forest is site of mass grave exhumation

Trump 'detached from reality' over election, says Jan 6 riots witness
Business Standard

Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty Steel says reached a standstill with Greensill Bank

Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty Steel said it reached a standstill agreement with Greensill Bank AG, its largest creditor, on debt facilities relating to its European steel businesses

Topics
Steel companies | Europe

Eddie Spence | Bloomberg 

Bremen-based Greensill Bank was shut down by regulator BaFin in March 2021 after it was unable to find evidence of the assets tied to GFG on its balance sheet. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Bremen-based Greensill Bank was shut down by regulator BaFin in March 2021 after it was unable to find evidence of the assets tied to GFG on its balance sheet. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty Steel said it reached a standstill agreement with Greensill Bank AG, its largest creditor, on debt facilities relating to its European steel businesses.

The deal, which is valid until Oct. 31 and could be extended to year-end, will provide breathing room for Gupta’s GFG Alliance as it seeks fresh financing. The German bank, acquired by Greensill Capital before its collapse last year, held much of the $5 billion of loans that Gupta received from the fintech firm.

The agreement marks progress for Gupta as he tries to restructure the debts of his sprawling metals empire. He is still facing an insolvency court proceedings brought by Credit Suisse Group AG, which held his debts through funds that bought notes from Greensill.

“Today’s standstill agreement with Greensill Bank demonstrates we are getting close to a consensual debt restructuring that is in the best interests of all our stakeholders,” a Liberty spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Bremen-based Greensill Bank was shut down by regulator BaFin in March 2021 after it was unable to find evidence of the assets tied to GFG on its balance sheet. Greensill is now facing a criminal probe in Germany, while the bank itself is in administration.

Gupta has already lost several assets as creditors closed in. The collapse of his biggest financier deprived his businesses of vital working capital, forcing him to sell two steel plants in France. Private equity firm American Industrial Partners also took control of his prized aluminum smelter in Dunkirk after it defaulted on its debts.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, June 14 2022. 08:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.