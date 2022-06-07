Saudi Arabia approves Haj security plan, says expecting 1 mn pilgrims

-
ALSO READ
Biocon ties up with Tabuk Pharmaceuticals to sell medicines in Middle East
Consider plea to make Chennai airport boarding point for Haj pilgrims: HC
Saudi Arabia is planning the largest buildings ever constructed at $500 bn
Saudi Arabia holds ceremonies to mark nearly 300-year-old Founding Day
Saudi Arabia expands Haj to 1 million pilgrims, easing Covid-19 curbs
-
Saudi Arabia has approved the general security plan for the upcoming Haj season.
The plan for public security authorities' tasks and responsibilities was approved by Interior Minister and Chairman of the Supreme Haj Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, a day after he approved the General Emergency Plan for Haj that will be implemented by various organisations to protect the safety of pilgrims, reports Xinhua news agency citing local media.
The plan includes civil defence measures to tackle potential risks in Mecca, Medina and other ritual performing areas.
Director of Public Security Mohammed Abdullah Al-Basami said the plan has taken into consideration all security, organisational, traffic and humanitarian matters.
In April, Saudi Arabia announced its plan to receive 1 million domestic and foreign pilgrims this year.
This will be the first time that foreign pilgrims will be allowed to perform the annual pilgrimage after the previous two seasons, which were restricted to domestic pilgrims, due to the Covid-19 outbreaks.
Last week, the kingdom also issued new rules for airlines transporting the pilgrims.
According to the new rules, pilgrim passengers should be less than 65 years old, have completed immunisation with basic doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and submit a negative PCR tes taken within 72 hours prior to departure.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU