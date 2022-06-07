Saudi Arabia approves Haj security plan, says expecting 1 mn pilgrims

has approved the general security plan for the upcoming season.

The plan for public security authorities' tasks and responsibilities was approved by Interior Minister and Chairman of the Supreme Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, a day after he approved the General Emergency Plan for that will be implemented by various organisations to protect the safety of pilgrims, reports Xinhua news agency citing local media.

The plan includes civil defence measures to tackle potential risks in Mecca, Medina and other ritual performing areas.

Director of Public Security Mohammed Abdullah Al-Basami said the plan has taken into consideration all security, organisational, traffic and humanitarian matters.

In April, announced its plan to receive 1 million domestic and foreign pilgrims this year.

This will be the first time that foreign pilgrims will be allowed to perform the annual pilgrimage after the previous two seasons, which were restricted to domestic pilgrims, due to the Covid-19 outbreaks.

Last week, the kingdom also issued new rules for airlines transporting the pilgrims.

According to the new rules, pilgrim passengers should be less than 65 years old, have completed immunisation with basic doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and submit a negative PCR tes taken within 72 hours prior to departure.

