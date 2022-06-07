India has set of interests when it comes to dealing with Taliban regime: US

-
ALSO READ
Taliban order Afghanistan's female TV presenters to cover their faces
Pak-based terror group JeM, LeT maintain training camps in Afghanistan: UN
Pakistan, Taliban resolve Afghanistan border fencing row: Official
Cross-border terrorism by Taliban seeks to destabilise Pak democracy: Rpt
'Pak will recognise Taliban regime when there's regional consensus'
-
Different countries will engage with the Taliban regime in different ways, and India has a set of interests when it comes to engaging with them, the United States said on Monday, days after the first-ever Indian delegation visited Kabul since the hardline group took control over Afghanistan last year.
Last week, India sent a team led by a senior diplomat to Afghanistan last week to oversee the delivery of its humanitarian aid and meet with senior members of the Taliban regime.
The team, led by JP Singh, the external affairs ministry's point person for Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran, met the senior members of the Taliban and held discussions on India's humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, India's Ministry of External Affairs said.
There are a number of countries around the world that have a discrete set of interests in Afghanistan and who predicate their engagement with the Taliban on those interests, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at a press conference on Monday.
India similarly has a set of interests when it comes to the Taliban. Different countries will engage with the Taliban in different ways. We have a team on the ground in Doha that is responsible for, as appropriate, engaging with the Taliban on our set of interests just as other countries do, Price added.
The United States will continue to monitor and take steps to increase pressure on the Taliban government to reverse some of its recent decisions in restricting the rights of women and girls, Price explained.
India has no formal diplomatic ties with the Taliban government, but its envoys have met previously with Taliban representatives in Doha, where they have an office.
The template behind India's engagement with the Taliban is based on India's historic ties with Afghanistan, India's Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi has said.
India had sent 20,000 tonnes of wheat, 13 tonnes of medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and winter clothing to Afghanistan as humanitarian aid.
New Delhi has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country.
The Taliban rulers captured power in August 2021 following the withdrawal of the US troops after two decades in the war-torn country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU