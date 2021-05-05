Saudi Arabia cuts oil prices for Asia as virus hits India demand

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia's wealth fund buys 2.04% stake in Reliance Retail Ventures
Gen. Naravane holds talks with top Saudi generals on defence cooperation
Saudi Arabia in talks to sell 1% of Aramco, says crown prince Salman
Saudi Aramco's first-quarter profits up by 30% amid higher crude oil prices
Israeli PM Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia to meet crown prince MBS: Reports
-
Saudi Arabia lowered prices for oil shipments to customers in its main market of Asia as a surge in coronavirus cases crimps energy demand in India, the world’s third-largest crude importer.
The kingdom’s state energy firm, Saudi Aramco, reduced pricing for June shipments to the continent by between 10 and 30 cents per barrel.
India Oil Demand to Drop 670k B/D in May as Outlook Darkens: FGE
The key Arab Light grade for Asia was cut to $1.70 a barrel above the benchmark from $1.80 for May shipments. That’s the first reduction in official selling prices for the grade since December, signaling potential weakness in Asian oil markets.
Aramco had been expected to lower Arab Light’s premium by 20 cents, according to a Bloomberg survey of seven traders and refiners.
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has urged fellow members of OPEC+ to be cautious as the group eases supply cuts started last year when the pandemic was hammering energy markets. The 23-nation cartel plans to increase daily output by just over 2 million barrels through to July, beginning with 600,000 this month. That would still leave production roughly 5 million barrels a day below pre-pandemic levels.
Brent crude has climbed almost 35% this year to around $69 a barrel as vaccination rollouts enable the U.S., Europe and some other major economies to reopen. Aramco’s chief executive officer, Amin Nasser, said on Tuesday he’s more optimistic about the outlook for oil.
Still, the pandemic has rapidly worsened in India since the start of April. The country’s now reporting around 400,000 cases every day.
Aramco sets its pricing for Europe and North America separately. Its OSPs are seen as a bellwether for oil markets.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU