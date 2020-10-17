Saudi Arabia foreign minister sees path toward ending rift with Qatar

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia's economy shrinks 7% in Q2, joblessness at record high
PM Narendra Modi speaks to Saudi King Salman, discusses bilateral relations
Saudi Arabia announces readiness for Haj season amid Covid-19 pandemic
Pakistan denies report of rift with Saudi Arabia over Kashmir issue
Modi speaks to Saudi King, exchange views on global hurdles following Covid
-
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister signaled progress may be underway toward resolving the three-year-old rift with its neighbor Qatar, following a meeting in Washington with Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.
“We continue to be willing to engage with our Qatari brothers, and we hope that they are as committed to that engagement,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in a virtual discussion hosted by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy on Thursday. “But we do need to address the legitimate security concerns of the quartet, and I think there is a path toward that” with a solution “in the relatively near future.”
The rift in relations started in June 2017, when Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt abruptly severed diplomatic, trade and transport ties with Qatar, saying its government supported militant groups and had meddled in their internal affairs for years. Qatar has vehemently denied those claims. In June, Kuwait, a mediator between Qatar and its quartet of Gulf Arab neighbors, said there was progress toward resolving the standoff. Yet the crisis continues.
Prince Faisal visited Washington for a US-Saudi strategic dialogue at the State Department on Wednesday that included discussions about relations with Israel, the US’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran and the war in Yemen.
The Trump administration has leaned on the Saudis to normalize relations with Israel, as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain agreed to do. But Prince Faisal said the focus should remain on Palestinian-Israeli peace talks before any formal rapprochement between Israel and Saudi Arabia.
He said Saudi Arabia isn’t looking for conflict with Iran but argued that Trump’s maximum pressure campaign is working, weakening the regime and depleting it of the resources needed to prop up its proxies in the region. He said the goal of such pressure must be to bring Iran back to the negotiating table for a “JCPOA ++”, a reference to 2015 Iran deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Trump quit the accord in 2018.Although the event’s moderator observed that Saudi Arabia might face more pressure if Democrat Joe Biden wins the November presidential election, Prince Faisal said that the Saudi-US relationship will endure any domestic changes in the US He acknowledged the US is undergoing a unique presidential campaign.
“The US is a robust democracy going through a very interesting process,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU