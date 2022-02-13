Saudi Arabia moves $80 billion Aramco stake to wealth fund

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Aramco aims to raise at least $17 billion from gas pipeline: Report
US pension fund to vote against Aramco chair for Reliance board: Report
Saudi Arabia, 20 years after 9/11: 'A country in the making'
Aramco deal on backburner a minor setback; buy RIL on dips: Analysts
Saudi Aramco may open $110-billion gas project to foreign investors
-
Saudi Arabia transferred a $80 billion stake in Aramco to the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, boosting its assets ahead of plans to tap debt markets for the first time.
The transfer from the government will “bolster the fund’s strong financial position and high credit ratings in the medium term,” the Public Investment Fund said, adding that it “relies on the value of its assets and the returns on its assets under management for its funding strategy.”
The Aramco deal, which essentially transfers an asset from one pocket of the government to another, is the latest move taken to bolster the fund’s assets. The PIF, which got its first credit ratings this month ahead of a potential bond sale, was previously handed billions of dollars from the central bank’s reserves and received free land to develop projects.
The move also follows people familiar with the matter saying last week that the government held talks with advisers on a potential second offering of Aramco stock, which could bring in more than its initial public offering.
Aramco’s 2019 IPO–in which it sold about 2 per cent of its stock on the Riyadh bourse -- raised almost $30 billion. The money was transferred to the wealth fund and was meant to support investments to shift the biggest Arab economy away from a reliance on oil sales.
The stake transfer “could be an indicator that we might expect a secondary offering of Aramco,” said Thamer AlSaeed, chief investment officer of Saudi Arabia-based Mad’a Investment. The PIF last year raised $3.2 billion selling part of its stake in Saudi Telecom Co. through a secondary offering.
The surge in oil prices as the global economy reopens has helped lift Aramco’s share price from a low of 27.8 riyals in March 2020 to 37.3 riyals, giving it a market capitalisation of almost $2 trillion. Aramco trades at 19 times its estimated earnings per share for the coming year.
Aramco is the world’s biggest oil company and is helping finance de factor ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to transform and diversify the Saudi economy. The wealth fund, also chaired by the crown prince, has outlined a plan to grow its assets under management to about $1.1 trillion by 2025, while investing $40 billion annually into the local economy.
The fund is a key investor in developing new industries like entertainment and tourism. Since 2015, the PIF has grown assets under management to $500 billion from about $150 billion.
Its governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan is also chairman of Aramco.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU