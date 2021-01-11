Saudi Arabia, Qatar to restart direct flights after three years from Monday

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia halts international flights over fears of new Covid-19 strain
Saudi Arabia foreign minister sees path toward ending rift with Qatar
Nobody should pay more for tickets via agents on Vande Bharat flights: Govt
Saudi Arabia lifts ban on international flights, land and sea entry
Saudi Arabia to lift Qatar embargo, open airspace and land border
-
Saudi Arabia and Qatar plan to restart cross-border flights for the first time in more than three years from January 11.
Saudi Arabian Airlines will operate weekly flights from Jeddah and Riyadh to Doha, while Qatar Airways will resume flights to several destinations in the kingdom.
This comes after Qatar and Saudi Arabia reopened their land border Saturday, Qatari sources told AFP, as they restore ties following a landmark deal to end a three and a half year rift.
Qatar Airways said it will resume flights to Saudi Arabia on Monday, following an agreement to end more than three years of dispute between the two countries.
The flag carrier tweeted that its flights will return to Saudi Arabia starting with services to Riyadh on Monday, followed by Jeddah on Thursday, January 14, and Dammam on Saturday, January 16.
On Sunday, Saudi airline SAUDIA said it will resume its flights to Qatar as of Monday, for the first time since 2017.
The moves came after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt signed a reconciliation agreement with Qatar during the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in the Saudi city of al-Ula.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU