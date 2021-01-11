Saudi Arabia, Qatar to restart direct flights after three years from Monday

and plan to restart cross-border flights for the first time in more than three years from January 11.

Saudi Arabian Airlines will operate weekly flights from Jeddah and Riyadh to Doha, while Airways will resume flights to several destinations in the kingdom.

This comes after and reopened their land border Saturday, Qatari sources told AFP, as they restore ties following a landmark deal to end a three and a half year rift.

Qatar Airways said it will resume flights to on Monday, following an agreement to end more than three years of dispute between the two countries.

The flag carrier tweeted that its flights will return to Saudi Arabia starting with services to Riyadh on Monday, followed by Jeddah on Thursday, January 14, and Dammam on Saturday, January 16.

On Sunday, Saudi airline SAUDIA said it will resume its flights to Qatar as of Monday, for the first time since 2017.

The moves came after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt signed a reconciliation agreement with Qatar during the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in the Saudi city of al-Ula.