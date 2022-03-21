Saudi Arabia's Aramco hikes oil financing as net profit doubles in 2021

-
ALSO READ
US pension fund to vote against Aramco chair for Reliance board: Report
Saudi Aramco sees third-quarter income rise to $30.4 bn on oil price surge
Aramco deal on backburner a minor setback; buy RIL on dips: Analysts
Covid-19: Saudi to lift entry ban from six countries, including India, Pak
Saudi Arabia transfers 4% of oil giant Aramco to investment fund
-
Saudi Arabia's state oil company Aramco, under pressure from the West to boost output amid soaring prices, pledged on Sunday to hike investments by around 50 per cent this year as it reported a doubling in 2021 profits.
Aramco said it would boost its capital expenditure (capex) to $40-50 billion this year, with further growth expected until around the middle of the decade. Capex was $31.9 billion last year, up 18 per cent from 2020 - indicating an increase of about 50 per cent for this year at the middle of the guidance range.
Asked if Aramco would pump more oil to fill any gaps in the market left by the war in Ukraine, CEO Amin Nasser said it would produce according to guidelines.
Meanwhile, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group fired missiles and drones at Saudi energy and water desalination facilities, causing a temporary drop in output at a refinery but no casualties, the Saudi energy ministry said on Sunday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU