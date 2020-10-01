JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Disney to cut 28,000 jobs as coronavirus slams its theme park business

UK GDP collapsed nearly 20% in second quarter in historic Covid hit
Business Standard

Saudi Arabia's economy shrinks 7% in Q2, joblessness at record high

Labour statistics released at the same time showed that citizen unemployment rose to 15.4 per cent during April to June

Topics
Saudi Arabia | Saudi Arabia economy

Vivian Nereim | Bloomberg  |  Riyadh 

saudi aramco, Oil, crude, petrol

Saudi Arabia’s economy contracted 7 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier as citizen unemployment hit its highest level on record, illustrating the damage wrought by the oil market turmoil combined with the coronavirus pandemic.

The oil sector shrank an annual 5.3 per cent, while the non-oil sector declined by 8.2 per cent, according to data released on Wednesday by the statistics authority. The non-oil private sector — the engine of job creation —contracted by more than 10 per cent.

Labour statistics released at the same time showed that citizen unemployment rose to 15.4 per cent during April to June, the highest level recorded in data that goes back two decades. That, despite a government stimulus program that covered 60 per cent of salaries for many Saudi workers.

The world’s largest oil exporter is facing a dual crisis this year as the pandemic, energy output cuts and lower crude prices combine to derail a fragile economic recovery from the last oil-price rout.

chart

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, October 01 2020. 01:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.