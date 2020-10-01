Saudi Arabia's economy shrinks 7% in Q2, joblessness at record high

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia triples taxes, cuts spending by $26 billion amid Covid-19
Saudi Aramco says it still plans to pay $75 billion in dividends for 2020
Saudi Arabia announces readiness for Haj season amid Covid-19 pandemic
Saudi firms start talks to form $11 billion chemicals maker; shares surge
Our strategic objectives remain unchanged despite Covid: Saudi ambassador
-
Saudi Arabia’s economy contracted 7 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier as citizen unemployment hit its highest level on record, illustrating the damage wrought by the oil market turmoil combined with the coronavirus pandemic.
The oil sector shrank an annual 5.3 per cent, while the non-oil sector declined by 8.2 per cent, according to data released on Wednesday by the statistics authority. The non-oil private sector — the engine of job creation —contracted by more than 10 per cent.
Labour statistics released at the same time showed that citizen unemployment rose to 15.4 per cent during April to June, the highest level recorded in data that goes back two decades. That, despite a government stimulus program that covered 60 per cent of salaries for many Saudi workers.
The world’s largest oil exporter is facing a dual crisis this year as the pandemic, energy output cuts and lower crude prices combine to derail a fragile economic recovery from the last oil-price rout.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU