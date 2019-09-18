JUST IN
Saudi Arabia says Aramco drone attacks 'unquestionably sponsored by Iran'

On display were parts of drones and missiles labeled as Iranian-made

Vivian Nereim & Anthony DiPaola | Bloomberg  |  New Delhi 

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said the weekend attacks on the kingdom’s critical oil infrastructure were “unquestionably sponsored by Iran.”

“Despite Iran’s effort to make it appear so,” the attack did not originate from Yemen, said Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the Saudi defense ministry.

On display were parts of drones and missiles labeled as Iranian-made.

Iran has denied responsibility, with President Hassan Rouhani saying it was carried out by Yemeni rebels fighting the Saudi-led coalition.
Wed, September 18 2019. 20:40 IST

