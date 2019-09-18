Saudi Arabia says Aramco drone attacks 'unquestionably sponsored by Iran'

-
ALSO READ
Drone attacks expose Saudi Aramco's vulnerabilities as it gears up for IPO
Saudis race to fix oil supply after Aramco attack slashes output by half
Brent oil sees biggest intra-day jump in 28 years. Can the up move sustain?
Saudi oil attacks raise spectre of oil at $100 per barrel, say analysts
Production at Aramco cut by half after drone attack; oil prices up by 10%
-
Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said the weekend attacks on the kingdom’s critical oil infrastructure were “unquestionably sponsored by Iran.”
“Despite Iran’s effort to make it appear so,” the attack did not originate from Yemen, said Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the Saudi defense ministry.
On display were parts of drones and missiles labeled as Iranian-made.
Iran has denied responsibility, with President Hassan Rouhani saying it was carried out by Yemeni rebels fighting the Saudi-led coalition.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU