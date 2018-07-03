Saudi Arabia says ready to pump more oil to balance global market

-
ALSO READ
Oil slip for India? Eye on west coast refinery, Saudi aiming for $80 price
US to overtake Saudi as world's number 2 crude oil producer: IEA
Crude oil prices will float between $60-70 per barrel in 2018: BS poll
US could dethrone Saudi, Russia to be world's oil king in 2018: Report
Oil prices slip on rising supplies in US; Opec may relax output cuts
-
Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude exporter, said today it was prepared to use its spare production capacity, estimated at two million barrels, to balance the global oil market.
"The kingdom is prepared to utilise its spare production capacity when necessary to deal with any future changes in the levels of supply and demand," a cabinet statement said following a meeting chaired by King Salman.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU