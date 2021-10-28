Saudi Arabia to provide $4.2-billion support package to Pakistan

Pakistan’s currency bounced back on Wednesday to gain 2.48 rupees against the US dollar in intra-day trading, after long-time ally announced a support package of $4.2 billion, traders and bankers said.



The Saudi money will help shore up its foreign reserves, which have been shrinking. The rupee closed the previous session at 175.60 against the dollar. It had depreciated around 13.6 per cent since May.



“The rupee appreciation is result of the Saudi funding announcement, widely seen as a positive surprise much needed to bolster the external account," Saad Hashemy, executive director at BMA Capital, said. announced on Tuesday $3 billion to support Pakistan's foreign reserves, as well as extending financing of oil derivatives trade for a total of $1.2 billion during the year, Pakistan's Information Min­ister Fawad Chaudhry said.



has been in talks with the Mone­tary Fund (IMF) for the last two weeks to secure a $1 billion funding tranche, but its sixth review remained inconclusive. Pakistan's Prime Minister thank­ed “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always been there for Paki­stan in our difficult times, including now when the world confronts rising commodity prices,” he said in a tweet.



In 2018, Saudi Arabia gave $3 billion in foreign currency support and a further loan worth up to $3 billion in deferred payments for oil imports.

