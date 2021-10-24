Saudi Arabia to use $110 billion natural gas field for blue hydrogen

said it would use one of the world’s biggest natural-gas projects to make blue hydrogen, as the kingdom steps up efforts to export a fuel seen as crucial to the green-energy transition.



A large portion of gas from the $110 billion Jafurah development will be used for blue hydrogen, according to Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman. It is made by converting and capturing the carbon dioxide emissions.



“We are the biggest adventurers when it comes to blue hydrogen,” Prince Abdulaziz said at a climate conference in Riyadh on Sunday. “We’re putting our money where our mouth is on We have a terrific gas base in Jafurah we will use it to generate blue ”



The comments came a day after the Saudi government pledged to neutralise planet-warming emissions within its borders by 2060, saying it would use carbon sequestration and to reach that goal. The plans for Jafurah underscore how the kingdom is moving away from a previous strategy to become an exporter of liquefied natural gas, a fuel that’s cleaner than oil and coal but which some governments have said they want to phase out.



The kingdom also plans to sell green hydrogen, which is produced using renewable energy — usually solar and wind power —in a process that creates no carbon emissions. can make the world’s cheapest green hydrogen, Prince Abdulaziz said on Sunday.