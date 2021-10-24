Saudi Arabia to use $110 billion natural gas field for blue hydrogen

-
ALSO READ
Reliance aims at 100 GW renewable energy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani
India makes clean energy commitments at UN summit
India shines in energy transition with strong renewable path
India needs to judiciously use land for renewable energy expansion targets
From IOC to Reliance: India's ambitious hydrogen push gains currency
-
Saudi Arabia said it would use one of the world’s biggest natural-gas projects to make blue hydrogen, as the kingdom steps up efforts to export a fuel seen as crucial to the green-energy transition.
A large portion of gas from the $110 billion Jafurah development will be used for blue hydrogen, according to Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman. It is made by converting natural gas and capturing the carbon dioxide emissions.
“We are the biggest adventurers when it comes to blue hydrogen,” Prince Abdulaziz said at a climate conference in Riyadh on Sunday. “We’re putting our money where our mouth is on hydrogen. We have a terrific gas base in Jafurah we will use it to generate blue hydrogen.”
The comments came a day after the Saudi government pledged to neutralise planet-warming emissions within its borders by 2060, saying it would use carbon sequestration and hydrogen to reach that goal. The plans for Jafurah underscore how the kingdom is moving away from a previous strategy to become an exporter of liquefied natural gas, a fuel that’s cleaner than oil and coal but which some governments have said they want to phase out.
The kingdom also plans to sell green hydrogen, which is produced using renewable energy — usually solar and wind power —in a process that creates no carbon emissions. Saudi Arabia can make the world’s cheapest green hydrogen, Prince Abdulaziz said on Sunday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU