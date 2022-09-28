Saudi Arabian King appoints Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as PM

-
ALSO READ
Jaishankar meets Saudi Arabian Crown Prince, apprises him of bilateral ties
Saudi Arabia approves Haj security plan, says expecting 1 mn pilgrims
Greece, Saudi Arabia to explore further cooperation in several sectors
Saudi Arabia announces investment of $1 bn in cash-strapped Pakistan
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to go on a 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has appointed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the kingdom's Prime Minister, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a royal decree.
The king meanwhile issued a decree on Tuesday ordering a cabinet reshuffle, appointing Saudi Prince Khalid bin Salman as the Defence Minister, Xinhua news agency reported.
Heads of ministries that were kept unchanged include the Energy Minister, the Foreign Affairs Minister, the Investment Minister, the Interior Minister, and the Finance Minister.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 08:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU