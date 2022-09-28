Saudi Arabian King appoints Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as PM

Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has appointed Crown Prince as the kingdom's Prime Minister, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a royal decree.

The king meanwhile issued a decree on Tuesday ordering a cabinet reshuffle, appointing Saudi Prince Khalid bin Salman as the Defence Minister, Xinhua news agency reported.

Heads of ministries that were kept unchanged include the Energy Minister, the Foreign Affairs Minister, the Investment Minister, the Interior Minister, and the Finance Minister.

--IANS

