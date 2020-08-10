Saudi Aramco says it still plans to pay $75 billion in dividends for 2020

-
Saudi Aramco still plans to pay $75 billion in dividends this year, the chief executive of the world's top oil exporting company said on Sunday.
"We intend to pay the $75 billion, subject to board approval and market conditions," Aramco CEO Amin Nasser told reporters on a conference call after announcing the company's quarterly results. Payouts to minority shareholders as pledged are protected for five years, he added.
Payouts to minority shareholders as pledged are protected for five years, he added.
