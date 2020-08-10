JUST IN
Lebanon explosion: Donors pledge nearly $300 million in emergency aid
Business Standard

Saudi Aramco says it still plans to pay $75 billion in dividends for 2020

Payouts to minority shareholders as pledged are protected for five years

Topics
Saudi Aramco | Saudi Arabia

Reuters  |  Dubai 

Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco still plans to pay $75 billion in dividends this year, the chief executive of the world's top oil exporting company said on Sunday.

"We intend to pay the $75 billion, subject to board approval and market conditions," Aramco CEO Amin Nasser told reporters on a conference call after announcing the company's quarterly results.

Payouts to minority shareholders as pledged are protected for five years, he added.

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 06:50 IST

