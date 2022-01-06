Saudi-led forces receive distress signal from oil tanker off Yemen: Report

-
ALSO READ
Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen strikes Sanaa airport: Report
Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis launches airstrikes on Sanaa
Saudi Arabia, 20 years after 9/11: 'A country in the making'
Saudi King hopes that Iran will abandon 'negative behavior' in region
Saudi Aramco aims to raise at least $17 billion from gas pipeline: Report
-
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen received a distress signal from an oil tanker after it was subjected to "armed harassment" off Yemen's Hodeidah port, Saudi state media has reported, citing the coalition.
The report, on Wednesday, gave no further details but said there were "high-risk indicators" in waters off Hodeidah port on the Red Sea, one of the world's busiest maritime lanes.
Earlier on Wednesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), part of Britain's Royal Navy, issued an advisory that a vessel near Salif port, north of Hodeidah, reported a suspicious approach by an unknown craft.
UKMTO said the vessel and crew were safe and had continued their passage. It was not immediately clear if it was referring to the same incident.
Hodeidah and Salif are controlled by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which on Sunday hijacked a United Arab Emirates-flagged cargo vessel that the group said was engaged in "hostile acts", but which the military alliance led by Riyadh said was carrying hospital equipment.
Air and sea access to Houthi-held areas is controlled by the Saudi-led coalition that intervened in Yemen in early 2015 after the movement ousted the internationally recognised government from the capital Sanaa.
The Houthis said on Wednesday that the coalition had diverted to a Saudi port a fifth fuel vessel heading for Hodeidah, part of a tussle over imports into Yemen.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU