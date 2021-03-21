Saudi-led jets strike Yemen rebel sites after Aramco hit: Report

-
ALSO READ
Yemen's Houthi militia attack Saudi Aramco facility in Jeddah
Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles at Saudi oil, military facilities
Yemen's Houthis fire missiles, drones at Saudi Arabia's oil site
Saudi Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 yrs, says CEO
Saudi Aramco markets five-tranche bonds, seeking cash amid cheap oil
-
Saudi-led coalition warplanes pounded Yemeni rebels’ military bases in retaliation for a weekend attack on the heart of the kingdom’s economy.
The raids on the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, targeted military camps, as well as Houthi rebel facilities near the city’s airport and in its suburbs, residents and rebel-run Al-Masirah TV said. A separate strike hit a rebel target in the port province of Hodeidah.
The Iran-backed Houthis attacked a Saudi Aramco oil refinery in Riyadh on Friday with six bomb-laden drones. The assault caused a fire that was later controlled with no impact on oil supplies or derivatives, state-run media said. No casualties were reported.
The escalation is liable to hinder U.S. efforts to end the seven-year war in Yemen, which has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with widespread famine and disease. The conflict is also being complicated by U.S. President Joe Biden’s standoff with Iran over how to resurrect a 2015 accord designed to curb the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.
The Saudi-led coalition joined the conflict in neighboring Yemen in 2015 to try to restore its internationally recognized government.
The Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia rarely claim lives or cause extensive damage but their frequency has increased in recent months, creating unease in the Gulf, a region key to global oil production and transit. Several attacks on the Saudi capital, Riyadh, have been intercepted, Saudi authorities have said.
On Sunday, Houthi minister of higher education Hussein Hazib wrote on Twitter that a top military commander for the rebels -- Zakaria Al-Shami -- had died, without explaining the circumstances. Al-Shami was also transport minister for the Houthi government and one of the top 40 most-wanted figures by the Saudi coalition.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU