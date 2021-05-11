Saudi non-oil economy grows for first time since Covid-19 pandemic

-
ALSO READ
OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in October seen at 101%
Saudi Aramco raises January crude oil price for Asia, document shows
Saudi Aramco markets five-tranche bonds, seeking cash amid cheap oil
Saudi Arabia claims it thwarted attack on an oil facility near Yemen
Indian refiners deepen cuts to Saudi oil purchases, to buy 36% less in May
-
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy — the engine of job creation — grew in the first quarter for the first time since the pandemic hit, even as the overall economy was dragged into contraction by oil production cuts.
The non-oil sector grew 3.3 per cent from a year earlier, according to preliminary estimates released on Monday by the kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics. The oil sector shrank 12 per cent, the most in at least a decade according to data compiled by Bloomberg, leading the overall economy to contract 3.3 per cent. Final figures are scheduled to be released in June.
Business in the world’s largest crude exporter is gradually returning to normal after the twin crisis caused by oil market turmoil and coronavirus-related lockdowns. Consumer spending is rebounding and officials plan to partially reopen the kingdom’s borders on May 17. The International Monetary Fund expects the economy to grow 2.1 per cent this year after shrinking 4.1 per cent in 2020.
The large contraction in oil GDP came after OPEC and its allies embarked on deep production cuts in May 2020 to steady crude prices. Saudi oil production fell to 8.15 million barrels a day in the first quarter, from an average of almost 10 million barrels a day a year earlier. The price of Brent crude has gradually risen to nearly $70 a barrel after hitting a low of less than $20 a barrel last year. Brent averaged $61.30 a barrel in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $50.57 a year earlier.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU