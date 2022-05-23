Saudi wealth fund takes $1.5 billion stake in Prince Alwaleed's firm

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Prince reverses course on Twitter for 'new friend' Elon Musk
Saudi King hopes that Iran will abandon 'negative behavior' in region
Saudi Arabia holds ceremonies to mark nearly 300-year-old Founding Day
Yemeni president Abdrabbuh Hadi steps down under Saudi pressure: Report
Erdogan pushes limit with US, NATO; tries mending ties with S Arabia, UAE
-
Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has taken a $1.5 billion stake in the investment company of billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal.
The Public Investment Fund acquired a 16.9 per cent stake in Kingdom Holding for 9.09 riyals a share, according to a statement on Sunday.
Prince Alwaleed will retain the other 78.1 per cent.
The firm’s shares rose 6.6 per cent to 9.69 riyals in early trading in Riyadh.
Prince Alwaleed, 67, is one of the richest and highest profile Saudi investors, having held stakes in Citigroup, News and Snapchat.
He was accused of corruption and detained at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Riyadh in 2017 for 83 days.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU