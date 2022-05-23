Saudi wealth fund takes $1.5 billion stake in Prince Alwaleed's firm

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has taken a $1.5 billion stake in the investment company of billionaire .

The Public Investment Fund acquired a 16.9 per cent stake in for 9.09 riyals a share, according to a statement on Sunday.

Prince Alwaleed will retain the other 78.1 per cent.

The firm’s shares rose 6.6 per cent to 9.69 riyals in early trading in .

Prince Alwaleed, 67, is one of the richest and highest profile Saudi investors, having held stakes in Citigroup, News and Snapchat.

He was accused of corruption and detained at the Ritz Carlton hotel in in 2017 for 83 days.

