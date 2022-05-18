Saudi wealth fund takes 5% Nintendo stake, adds to video games push

-
ALSO READ
Peace prospects rise in West Asia after US' perceived retreat from region
Saudi King hopes that Iran will abandon 'negative behavior' in region
India to provide assistance to families of two Indians killed in UAE: Envoy
Yemeni president Abdrabbuh Hadi steps down under Saudi pressure: Report
Erdogan pushes limit with US, NATO; tries mending ties with S Arabia, UAE
-
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has taken a 5.01% stake in Nintendo Co Ltd as the sovereign wealth fund increases its exposure to the Japanese video gaming industry.
The investment in the Kyoto-based group company was made for investment purposes, a filing said, and comes as PIF has also taken stakes in video game companies Nexon, Capcom and Koei Tecmo.
PIF, which is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is an anchor investor in SoftBank Group Corp's $100 billion Vision Fund but also invests independently as part of the prince's plans to transform the country's economy.
The sovereign wealth fund, which manages more than $600 billion, took a stake in Activision Blizzard, the "Call of Duty" publisher which Microsoft said in January it would buy.
PIF has launched its own video game and e-sports company, Savvy Gaming. Nintendo, which this month announced a 10-1 stock split in an appeal to retail investors, is forecasting a second year of sales decline for its Switch console amid component shortages.
Nintendo's shares have gained 10.5% this year.
(Reporting by Sam Nussey in Tokyo and Saeed Azhar in Dubai. Editing by Jane Merriman)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU