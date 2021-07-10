Overseas listings: China tightens grip with review of firms with large data

-
ALSO READ
India warns of cross-border terror via cyberspace, calls for global action
Tech Mahindra Q3 preview: Analysts expect up to 3% YoY decline in profit
China signals broad clampdown on company data, offshore listings
Didi says app takedown may hurt revenue, other US-listed China firms probed
Chinese authorities summon technology firms over voice software security
-
China's cyberspace regulator said on Saturday any company with data for more than 1 million users must undergo a security review before listing its shares overseas, broadening a clampdown on its large "platform economy".
The security review will put a focus on risks of data being affected, controlled or manipulated by foreign governments after overseas listings, said the Cyberspace Administration of China.
China's cyberspace regulators are imposing tighter restrictions on data collection and data storage, while authorities more broadly are pushing for companies to list domestically.
Saturday's announcement will also require firms to submit the IPO materials they plan to file for review. The CAC is seeking public opinion on the rules.
The notice comes after Chinese authorities launched a probe of ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc for allegedly violating user privacy, just days after its listing in New York.
Didi's shares plunged 20% on news of the probe, and the company said its revenue would be affected.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU