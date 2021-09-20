Security deal: Britain says it will be hard-headed in defending interests

Britain's new pact with and the shows its readiness to be "hard-headed" in defending its own interests, newly appointed Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in an article published on Sunday.

The pact has angered France as it saw Canberra ditch a multi-billion-dollar order for French submarines in favour of an alternative deal with and the It has also riled China, the major rising power in the Indo-Pacific region.



"This is about more than foreign policy in the abstract, but delivering for people across the UK and beyond by partnering with like-minded countries to build coalitions based on shared values and shared interests," Truss wrote in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

"We will be working closer together to use a wide range of cutting-edge technologies, from nuclear-powered submarines at first and then looking at artificial intelligence and quantum computing. It shows our readiness to be hard-headed in defending our interests and challenging unfair practices and malign acts."

Truss said it also showed Britain's commitment to and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

On Friday France recalled its ambassadors to the and on Friday over the deal, citing the "exceptional gravity" of the matter.

