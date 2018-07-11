JUST IN
Shanghai to accelerate cancellation of foreign ownership limits

The announcement marked a major policy shift in the world's top car market that has capped foreign ownership in the sector at 50 per cent for over 20 years

Reuters 

china, flag
Photo: Shutterstock

Shanghai will accelerate efforts to cancel restrictions on foreign investment in the auto manufacturing sector, a government official said, a day after Tesla said it would build a wholly owned auto plant in the city.

Earlier this year, China said it would scrap foreign owner-ship caps for companies making fully electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles in 2018 and all automotive ventures by 2022.


The announcement marked a major policy shift in the world’s top car market that has capped foreign ownership in the sector at 50 per cent for over 20 years. Huang Ou, deputy director of the Shanghai Commissi-on of Economy and Information Technology, told that the city government was engaged in preparations to support the Tesla project, set to be Shanghai's biggest foreign-invested project.
First Published: Wed, July 11 2018. 22:53 IST

