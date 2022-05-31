Shanghai to fully restore normal production, living order from Wednesday

-
Shanghai will fully restore the normal order of production and living across the city starting from Wednesday, on the premise of containing the overall risk of Covid-19, officials announced on Tuesday.
Buses, the entire rail transit network and ferry services will resume operations from Wednesday, while private cars and corporate vehicles can ply normally except in areas designated as medium and high-risk for Covid-19, and those under closed-off management or restrictive control, reports Xinhua news agency.
Those who enter public places with clear epidemic prevention requirements and take public transportation must hold a negative nucleic acid test report within 72 hours.
Shopping malls, supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and other commercial outlets will resume offline business from Wednesday, with the total visitor flow capped at 75 per cent of the maximum capacity.
The same requirements will also be implemented at cultural and tourism venues, stadiums and A-level tourist attractions.
Shanghai will resume in-person classes in phases.
The city is still at a critical stage of Covid prevention and control and, therefore, needs the continued understanding, support and cooperation of all people, Zong Ming, vice mayor of Shanghai, told mediapersons.
Zong called on every resident to adhere to standard epidemic prevention and control measures, maintain social distancing, get vaccinated and comply with all epidemic prevention regulations.
The financial hub with a population of 25 million announced on May 17 that it had cut off the community transmission of Covid-19 in all its 16 districts.
