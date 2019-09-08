Shipping freight market defies ongoing trade war, global economic slowdown

The ongoing between the United States and China, two of the world’s leading economies, and the slowing global economic growth have failed to deter shipping market bellwether, Baltic Dry Index.

Huge demand for dry bulk commodities such as iron ore, coal and grain has helped the index touch a five-year high recently. In fact, the tariff war and sanctions have come as a blessing in disguise since they have led to the exploration of longer shipping routes, in turn employing vessels for longer hours to carry same quantities.

“While the is running into rough weather on the back of US-China trade war, the freight market, (consisting of) both tankers and dry bulkers, is holding steady mainly due to the increase in tonne-mile demand, with buyers looking at various options to pick up commodities from different places to lessen the impact from tariffs, sanctions etc,” said Pradeep Rajan, senior managing editor at Asia Pacific Shipping & Freight, S&P Global Platts.

The Capesize market has led the rally, which has rubbed off on other segments of the dry bulk sector, such as the Panamax and Supramax ships, said experts.

“The US-China has slowed down the movement of American soybean, but the demand for grain from South American countries such as Brazil and Argentina has jumped. Also there has been an increase in the export of grains from Black Sea into the Far East. These trades have had a huge impact on the Panamax and Supramax segments, spiking freight rates. The rates were largely driven by increased tonne-mile demand from the fronthaul grain routes out of the eastern coast of South America and the Black Sea,” explained Rajan.

Fronthaul refers to the trade route leg where shipowners can make better returns but usually end up in a less favourable area.

“Vessels were being picked from the Indian Ocean as well as Southeast Asia for these grain trips. As a result, owners needed a premium for doing single-time charter trips on the shorter intra-Pacific coal routes. This in turn has seen the freight for shipping thermal and metallurgical coal into India’s east and west coasts going up sizably from Indonesia, Australia and South Africa,” Rajan added.

This is good news for Indian shipping companies, says Hetal Gandhi, director at Crisil Research. “Through the first half of 2019, tanker rates have been high, but dry bulk rates were under pressure. With improving dry bulk rates in the second half of 2019 alongside high tanker rates, Indian shipping companies have been benefitting,” she said.

Indian tanker vessels account for a majority of share of 60-65 per cent in the overall shipping fleet, while dry bulk vessels account between 20-25 per cent.

Revival in iron ore exports from Brazil and Australia in last few months has helped improve the dry bulk segment. Brazil’s Vale mine disruption and cyclone in Australia had early this year disrupted iron ore exports.

“In dry bulk the situation for Indian shipping companies is better than a month ago. Indian vessels continue to get employed and overall there would be an increase in revenue by 5-7 per cent. However, what would excite Indian shipping companies is reduction in taxes which will lower costs and help improve margins. Marginal rise in revenue does not enthuse us,” said Anil Devli, chief executive officer at Indian National Shipowners’ Association.

However, going ahead industry experts see bulk and tanker freight rates softening as a result of ultimate impact of between the US and China.