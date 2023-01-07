JUST IN
Tesla's board takes more heat over Elon Musk succession planning
Business Standard

Signs of fighting in Ukraine after Russia says unilateral truce in force

Kyiv has said it has no intention to stop fighting, rejecting the purported truce as a stunt by Moscow

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Ukraine

Reuters  |  Kyiv/Kramatorsk 

Artillery fire could be heard from the front line in Ukraine on Friday, even after the official start of a unilateral ceasefire declared by Moscow and rejected by Kyiv.

President Vladimir Putin ordered the 36-hour ceasefire from midday on Friday to observe Orthodox Christmas. Kyiv has said it has no intention to stop fighting, rejecting the purported truce as a stunt by Moscow to buy time to reinforce troops that have taken heavy losses.

Russia’s defence ministry said its troops began observing the ceasefire from noon “along the entire line of contact” in the conflict, but said Ukraine kept up shelling populated areas and military positions.

Reuters could not immediately verify whether the intensity of fighting slowed following the start of the truce. One witness in the Russian-occupied regional capital Donetsk, close to the front, described outgoing artillery fired from pro-Russian positions on the city’s outskirts after the truce was meant to take effect.

In the hours prior, rockets slammed into a residential building in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk close to the eastern frontline, damaging 14 homes but with no casualties, the mayor said. Residents described several explosions.

“It’s bad, very bad. We need to pressure them, get them to leave, maybe more air defence systems would help. This happens often, not only on festive occasions. Every other day,” said Oleksnadr, outside at the time of the attack.

One rescue worker was killed and four others injured after Russian forces shelled a fire department in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson before the deadline early on Friday, the regional governor said. Reuters could not immediately verify this.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 00:10 IST

