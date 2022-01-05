Silicon Valley's fallen superstar faces 20 years behind bars

-
ALSO READ
What will Silicon Valley learn from Holmes' conviction?
Elizabeth Holmes takes the witness stand at Theranos criminal fraud trial
Jurors begin to weigh evidence in Elizabeth Holmes' fraud, conspiracy case
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes convicted of fraud and conspiracy
Jury in Elizabeth Holmes' fraud case unsuccessfully tries to study at home
-
Fallen US biotech star Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on Monday of defrauding investors in her blood-testing startup Theranos, in a high-profile case seen as an indictment of Silicon Valley culture. Jurors found Holmes guilty of four counts of tricking investors into pouring money into what she claimed was a revolutionary testing system, after a complex and lengthy trial. They acquitted her of a number of charges she had faced, and did not reach a verdict on others.
The 37-year-old now faces the possibility of up to 20 years behind bars. Holmes had vowed to revolutionise diagnostics with self-service machines that could run an array of tests on just drops of blood, a vision that drew high-profile backers and made her a billionaire by the age of 30.
She was hailed as the next tech visionary on magazine covers and collected mountains of investors’ cash, but it all collapsed after the Wall Street Journal reporting revealed the machines didn't work as promised.
Prosecutors spent 11 weeks presenting over two dozen witnesses, as they painstakingly laid out their argument that Holmes knew her technology did not work as promised and took steps to mislead investors and patients.
She personally put the logos of pharma giants Pfizer and Schering-Plough onto Theranos reports hailing the company’s blood-testing technology, which were then shared with investors.
That was done without the firms’ permissions, and was a key piece of the prosecution’s argument that she deliberately tried to inflate Theranos’s credibility in order to win backers.
Fake it till you make it
Though big-name Theranos investors like Rupert Murdoch and Henry Kissinger were on the witness list, the most prominent backer to take the stand was ex-Pentagon chief Jim Mattis. The defense called only one significant witness, Holmes herself, as it argued she had genuinely believed in Theranos’s vision, but had simply failed.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU