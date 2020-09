is creating two new cryptocurrency indexes with the goal of setting the pricing standard for and Ethereum in Asia. SGX’s iEdge Index and iEdge Ethereum Index will use inputs from exchanges determined by CryptoCompare, according to the methodology.

The aim is for the gauges to become reference points for trading in those cryptocurrencies during Asian hours, according to SGX’s Head of Index Services Simon Karaban. “It’s important to bring transparency to this segment of the market,” Karaban said in an interview.