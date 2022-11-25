Singapore's gig workers to get work injury and pension coverage

will extend work injury and coverage to food delivery and ride-hailing workers under proposed legislative changes that it aims to implement as early as late 2024, the Manpower Ministry said.



The new rules will affect about 73,000 workers who deliver food or drive passengers for companies such as Grab , Gojek, Deliveroo and Delivery Hero's Foodpanda.



Workers would gain coverage under the national system, which collects contributions from both workers and companies, and receive work injury covering medical expenses, income loss, and lump sum compensation for permanent disability or death.



Gig workers would not, however, be considered full-time employees entitled to paid leave and other benefits.



The changes, based on recommendations from an advisory committee set up to create standards for gig worker protections, were approved by the government on Wednesday.

