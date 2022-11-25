JUST IN
Business Standard

Singapore's gig workers to get work injury and pension coverage

The new rules will affect about 73,000 workers who deliver food or drive passengers for companies such as Grab , Gojek, Deliveroo and Delivery Hero's Foodpanda

Topics
Singapore | pension | Insurance

Reuters 

Gig Workers, Home Delivery, Delivery Guy
Representative Image

Singapore will extend work injury insurance and pension coverage to food delivery and ride-hailing workers under proposed legislative changes that it aims to implement as early as late 2024, the Manpower Ministry said.

The new rules will affect about 73,000 workers who deliver food or drive passengers for companies such as Grab , Gojek, Deliveroo and Delivery Hero's Foodpanda.

Workers would gain coverage under the national pension system, which collects contributions from both workers and companies, and receive work injury insurance covering medical expenses, income loss, and lump sum compensation for permanent disability or death.

Gig workers would not, however, be considered full-time employees entitled to paid leave and other benefits.

The changes, based on recommendations from an advisory committee set up to create standards for gig worker protections, were approved by the government on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 00:01 IST

