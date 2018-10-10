JUST IN
SoftBank in talks to invest up to $20 bn in WeWork for a majority stake

SoftBank, with its $93 billion Vision Fund, is known for its appetite for big technology investments

Reuters 

SoftBank
The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo. (Photo: Reuters)

Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) is in talks to take a majority stake in shared office space provider WeWork Cos, in what would be one of the largest deals of the past decade’s startup boom, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The investment could be between $15 billion and $20 billion and would likely come from SoftBank’s Vision Fund, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the talks.

SoftBank is in talks about a major new investment in WeWork, a source told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that it had not been decided if it would be a majority stake.

ALSO READ: Saudi's sovereign fund to commit another $45 bn to SoftBank's Vision Fund

WeWork and SoftBank declined to comment.

SoftBank, with its $93 billion Vision Fund, is known for its appetite for big technology investments. It already holds a stake in WeWork, is the largest shareholder in Uber and has stakes in China’s ride-hailing app Didi and Southeast Asia’s Grab.


ALSO READ: SoftBank Group nearing $500 million investment in ride-hailing firm Grab

WeWork is an eight-year-old, venture-backed startup that leases commercial office space to companies in 77 cities on a month-to-month basis.
First Published: Wed, October 10 2018. 07:26 IST

