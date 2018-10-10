SoftBank in talks to invest up to $20 bn in WeWork for a majority stake

Japan’s Group Corp (9984.T) is in talks to take a majority stake in shared office space provider Cos, in what would be one of the largest deals of the past decade’s startup boom, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The investment could be between $15 billion and $20 billion and would likely come from SoftBank’s Vision Fund, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the talks.

is in talks about a major new investment in WeWork, a source told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that it had not been decided if it would be a majority stake.





SoftBank, with its $93 billion Vision Fund, is known for its appetite for big technology investments. It already holds a stake in WeWork, is the largest shareholder in Uber and has stakes in China’s ride-hailing app Didi and Southeast Asia’s Grab.



is an eight-year-old, venture-backed startup that leases commercial office space to in 77 cities on a month-to-month basis.