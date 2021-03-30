SoftBank's Masayoshi Son eyes bringing Coupang services to Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Group Corp CEO said on Monday the conglomerate's domestic internet business Z Holdings is in talks with South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang about bringing its services to

SoftBank's Vision Fund markets itself to potential investments as offering a gateway to Japanese markets. Z Holdings completed a merger with internet business Yahoo and chat app Line this month.

The turnaround in valuations at the $100 billion Vision Fund was underscored at Coupang's New York debut earlier this month. holds a 37% stake in Coupang, which has a market cap of $75 billion.

