SoftBank's Masayoshi Son raises stake, can now block special resolutions

-
ALSO READ
SoftBank's Masayoshi Son to face shareholders shaken by $34 bn loss
Rajeev Misra may raise $8-10 bn for his new fund, in talks with gulf royals
SoftBank to bet on smaller ticket size for the second Vision Fund
SoftBank Group's Masayoshi Son plans job cuts after record $23-bn loss
Masayoshi Son now down $4 bn on SoftBank side deals due to market downturn
-
SoftBank Group Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son’s stake in the company has risen to 34 per cent — a key threshold that gives him more control.
Son now owns 34.2 per cent of the tech investment giant, up from 32.2 per cent as of the end of September, the company said.
A shareholder in a Japanese company with more than a one-third stake is able to block special resolutions brought by other investors at shareholder meetings.
Son’s stake has grown in percentage terms as a result of a recent series of massive share buybacks, a SoftBank spokesperson said.
Hit hard by steep share price declines in its portfolio companies and a regulatory crackdown by Beijing on Chinese tech companies, SoftBank has launched a series of large buybacks.
“It’s a good thing for shareholders in general. This (higher stake) is another reason for Mr. Son to work even harder to drive the company’s growth,” Ichiyoshi Asset Management director Mitsushige Akino said. “If things are the other way around and he was shedding his stake, that would not be very good.”reuters
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 00:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU