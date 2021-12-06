SoftBank shares slump 9% Monday after week of bad portfolio news

-
ALSO READ
Masayoshi Son to make personal investments with SoftBank's Vision Fund
SoftBank sells $1.69 billion of Coupang as Son unloads assets
A Swiggy IPO could provide good returns, says SoftBank's Masayoshi Son
SoftBank COO spars with Masayoshi Son, demands $2 billion in compensation
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says share buybacks remain an option for firm
-
SoftBank Group Corp. extended a six-day slump with another drop of as much as 9% in Tokyo Monday as key companies in its portfolio delivered further bad news.
Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. began preparations to withdraw from U.S. stock exchanges on Thursday, shortly after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued to block SoftBank’s sale of Arm Ltd. to Nvidia Corp. SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has made significant investments in both firms and is relying on completing the Arm transaction to secure a big windfall for his investment group, valuing the sale at 9 trillion yen ($80 billion) at his most recent conference call to discuss earnings.
SoftBank shares fell as low as 5,057 yen, its biggest intraday drop since March 2020. The stock is off more than 35% this year, on track for its worst annual decline since 2006.
Didi fell more than 22% on Friday, sending a warning to China investors who might have thought the worst of Beijing’s crackdown on its internet sector was over. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., the biggest U.S.-traded Chinese internet firm and the most valuable company in SoftBank’s portfolio, dropped more than 8% in the wake of the Didi news.
“A look at Alibaba Group, Didi Global and edutech companies highlights how little visibility there is on regulatory change in China,” wrote Kirk Boodry of Redex Holdings on Smartkarma. “On the aggregate, Vision Fund’s public losses on China investments are $3.2 billion so far.”
Son has previously addressed investor concern about SoftBank’s dependence on Chinese tech firms by noting that the group was investing less in the country going forward and reducing the share of its portfolio committed to it. He has said SoftBank will wait for clarity on the regulatory situation.
“As an institutional investor, it is very difficult to explain to our clients why we would invest in SoftBank Group,” said Makoto Kikuchi, chief investment officer at Myojo Asset Management Co. “We have to be aware of the worst possibility -- that SoftBank’s business model will no longer make sense.”
The sale of Arm to Nvidia has faced regulator scrutiny in the U.K., China and most recently and directly in the U.S. Despite Son and Nvidia chief Jensen Huang’s repeated expressions of confidence about the deal, “markets have not built in any upside for the sale of Arm,” Boodry said. “Unfortunately, we think sale proceeds would have been earmarked for the share buyback and lack of a sales underscores the likelihood that share repurchases will be back loaded or delayed.”
SoftBank announced a long-awaited 1 trillion yen buyback plan on Nov. 8, triggering an upward swing in its share price, but that has since been entirely erased.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU