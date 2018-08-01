Sony vs Nintendo: Games consoles are holding out against mobile onslaught

-
A key takeaway from Sony’s and Nintendo’s earnings is that console games are alive and well. While both companies reported softness in sales and shipments of console hardware – the PS4 and Switch, respectively – revenue and unit sales from software remained strong.
That means consumers who bought the devices over the past year or so aren’t bored and weren’t lured to smartphone platforms to the extent many feared.New mobile versions of PUBG and Fortnite, both distributed by Tencent Holdings, raised the spectre of gamers spending more time on the ubiquitous smartphone rather than more luxurious but less convenient consoles. ALSO READ: Sony records 24% rise in Q1 profit over surge in game software sale Both titles can be thought of as gaming versions of the Hunger Games plot, and are addictive. If gamers are trading in console time for mobile time, it’s not yet showing up in the numbers at Sony and Nintendo.
