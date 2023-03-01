JUST IN
Iran blames US 'miscalculation, wrong policy' for nuclear talks impasse
Oil prices rise as China factory gains boost demand outlook for fuel
South Korean prez calls Japan 'partner' in tackling economic challenges
Renjen, Subramaniam to be members of US President's Export Council
World Bank assures support to Sri Lanka's development reform programme
China says it's been open and transparent over origin of Covid-19
No evidence of fraud so far in weapons to Ukraine, says Pentagon IG
US President Biden faces dilemma in fight over large Alaska oil project
Amid weakening demand, Thailand's industrial output falls in January
Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 50.6% in February: Colombo CPI
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
China's manufacturing activity expands at fastest pace since 2012
icon-arrow-left
Oil prices rise as China factory gains boost demand outlook for fuel
Business Standard

South Korean prez calls Japan 'partner' in tackling economic challenges

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called Japan a partner in tackling security and economic challenges as he marked the anniversary of the nation's 1919 independence movement

Topics
South Korea | Japan

IANS  |  Seoul 

South Korea-Japan
South Korea-Japan

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday called Japan a "partner" in tackling security and economic challenges as he marked the anniversary of the nation's 1919 independence movement against Japanese colonial rule.

Yoon made the remark in his first address marking the March 1 Independence Movement at the Memorial Hall of Yu Gwan-sun in Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported.

"Now, a century after the March 1 Independence Movement, Japan has transformed from a militaristic aggressor of the past into a partner that shares the same universal values with us," he said.

"Today Korea and Japan cooperate on issues of security and economy. We also work together to cope with global challenges."

Yoon also emphasized the importance of trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan.

"The trilateral cooperation among the Republic of Korea, the United States and Japan has become more important than ever to overcome the security crises, including North Korea's growing nuclear threats and the global polycrisis," he said, referring to South Korea by its official name.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on South Korea

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 09:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.