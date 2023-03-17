JUST IN
Business Standard

SpaceX, Netflix, Boeing to join US business mission to Vietnam: Report

Over 50 firms, including defence, pharmaceutical, and tech will participate

Topics
SpaceX | Netflix | Boeing

Reuters 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

SpaceX, Netflix and Boeing are among the companies joining the “biggest-ever” US business mission to Vietnam next week to discuss investment and sales opportunities in the booming Southeast Asian nation, the organiser said. More than 50 firms, including defence, pharmaceutical and tech firms, will participate in the mission organised by the US-ASEAN Business Council, an industry body, according to Reuters. The delegation is a sign of rising interest in the global manufacturing hub, which is benefiting from a shift away from China amid Sino-US trade friction. Vietnam, with a population of 100 million people, also has a rapidly-growing consumer market as its middle class expands. Aerospace manufacturers Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Bell will hold meetings with state-owned Vietnamese defence procurement companies.

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 22:40 IST

