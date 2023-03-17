SpaceX, Netflix, Boeing to join US business mission to Vietnam: Report

SpaceX, and are among the companies joining the “biggest-ever” US business mission to next week to discuss investment and sales opportunities in the booming Southeast Asian nation, the organiser said. More than 50 firms, including defence, pharmaceutical and tech firms, will participate in the mission organised by the US-ASEAN Business Council, an industry body, according to Reuters. The delegation is a sign of rising interest in the global manufacturing hub, which is benefiting from a shift away from China amid Sino-US trade friction. Vietnam, with a population of 100 million people, also has a rapidly-growing consumer market as its middle class expands. Aerospace manufacturers Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Bell will hold meetings with state-owned Vietnamese defence procurement companies.

