SpaceX rocket ship lifts off with 2 Americans; Trump says it's incredible

The spacecraft took off Saturday afternoon from the same launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, that was used during the Apollo missions to the moon a half-century ago

NASA | SpaceX | Astronauts

Agencies 

NASA
NASA is resuming launches from US soil in partnership with SpaceX. The two astronauts in training. (Source: SpaceX)

A rocket ship designed and built by Elon Musk's SpaceX company has lifted off with two Americans on a history-making flight to the International Space Station.

The spacecraft took off Saturday afternoon from the same launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, that was used during the Apollo missions to the moon a half-century ago.

The flight ushers in a new era in commercial space travel and marks the first time NASA has launched astronauts from US soil in nearly a decade.“Let's light this candle,” commander Doug Hurley said just before liftoff.

Ever since the space shuttle was retired in 2011, NASA has relied on Russian rockets launched from Kazakhstan to take US astronauts took and from the space station.

US president Donald Trump hailed the launch as 'incredible', according to AFP news agency
First Published: Sun, May 31 2020. 01:22 IST

