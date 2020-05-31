SpaceX rocket ship lifts off with 2 Americans; Trump says it's incredible

A rocket ship designed and built by Elon Musk's company has lifted off with two Americans on a history-making flight to the Space Station.

The spacecraft took off Saturday afternoon from the same launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, that was used during the Apollo missions to the moon a half-century ago.

The flight ushers in a new era in commercial space travel and marks the first time has launched from US soil in nearly a decade.“Let's light this candle,” commander Doug Hurley said just before liftoff.

Ever since the space shuttle was retired in 2011, has relied on Russian rockets launched from Kazakhstan to take US took and from the space station.



US president Donald Trump hailed the launch as 'incredible', according to AFP news agency

