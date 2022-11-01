JUST IN
Business Standard

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy nails booster landings after foggy military launch

This was SpaceX's fourth flight of a Falcon Heavy, currently the most powerful rocket in use

Topics
SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch | SpaceX

AP  |  Cape Canaveral (US) 

Falcon Heavy's launch, SpaceX
Falcon Heavy's launch (Photo: SpaceX)

SpaceX launched its mega Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in more than three years on Tuesday, hoisting satellites for the military and then nailing side-by-side booster landings back near the pad.

Thick fog shrouded NASA's Kennedy Space Center as the rocket blasted off at midmorning. The crowd at the launch site couldn't even see the pad 5 kilometers away, but heard the roar of the 27 first-stage engines.

Both side boosters peeled away two minutes after liftoff, flew back to Cape Canaveral, and landed alongside one another, just a few seconds apart. The core stage was discarded at sea, its entire energy needed to get the Space Force's satellites to their intended extra-high orbit.

This was SpaceX's fourth flight of a Falcon Heavy, currently the most powerful rocket in use. The first, in 2018, launched SpaceX chief Elon Musk's red Tesla convertible; the next two Heavy launches followed in 2019, lifting satellites.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 20:50 IST

