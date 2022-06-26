Spain unveils emergency economic measures to curb soaring living costs

-
ALSO READ
Stanza Living secures $57 mn debt financing from Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL
UK announces 25% levy on energy firms to ease cost-of-living crisis
India's retirees tap savings, cut down expenses as living costs soar
High attrition, employee cost casts spell on IT stks; buy on dips: Analysts
38% say living standards bad in 5 states/UTs that saw polls in 2021: Survey
-
The Spanish government has approved a package of emergency economic measures worth more than 9 billion euros (USD 9.5 billion) to try to temper the economic fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Pedro Snchez said on Saturday.
This war, and its economic and social consequences, have produced an extraordinary uncertainty when it comes to the European and international economy and, of course, the Spanish one, Snchez told reporters.
Consequently, we are cushioning this effect with the instruments that we have and sharing in a fair, equitable way the economic and social costs of the war, he added.
The measures include a cut in the tax on electricity, from 10 per cent to 5 per cent, a reduction in the cost of monthly transit passes and a one-time payment of 200 euros (USD 211) for people who earn less than 14,000 euros (USD 14,756) a year and are not already receiving benefits.
A series of previously announced measures, such as a 20-cent reduction on gasoline prices at the pump and a 15% increase for people on benefits, will be extended.
The government is also in the process of designing a tax aimed at the extraordinary profits earned by energy companies since Russia's war in Ukraine sent prices soaring, said Snchez, whose Socialists lead a coalition government.
It's an initiative that is in tune with public opinion in our country, the prime minister said.
His announcement came less than a week after the opposition Popular Party won an unprecedented majority government in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia.
Several analysts linked the Socialist loss in a region that was once a party stronghold to growing concerns over rising inflation and the cost of living.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU