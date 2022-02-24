Sri Lanka halts stock trading twice amid mounting economic crisis

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 WC, SL vs BAN highlights: Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh by 5 wickets
ICC T20 WC, AUS vs SL highlights: Australia beats Sri Lanka wins by 7 wkts
ICC T20 WC: Magnificent Buttler helps England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs
ICC T20 WC, ENG vs SL Highlights: England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs
T20 WC, WI vs SL Highlights: Sri Lanka wins, Windies out of semifinals race
-
Sri Lanka’s stock market trading was halted twice on Wednesday after a gauge of blue-chip shares tumbled more than 8 per cent, highlighting the mounting economic crisis prompted by a shortage of dollars and surging inflation.
The benchmark Colombo All Share Index settled 2.7 per cent lower at 11,285.37 after a slide in a measure of the nation’s top 20 stocks by market capitalisation triggered a circuit breaker. The stock exchange suspended trading for 30 minutes twice, first when the gauge fell 5 per cent, then when it declined to more than 7.5 per cent.
“Macro-worries are increasing. There are margin calls and forced selling,” said Udeeshan Jonas, chief strategist at CAL Securities in Colombo. “The ability of companies to pass on costs to customers is reducing.”
A surge in energy prices as tensions around Ukraine mount has added to the woes of Sri Lanka, which is already facing Asia’s fastest pace of inflation while grappling with dwindling foreign-exchange reserves that have raised concerns about the risk of defaults.
Sri Lanka’s central bank on Tuesday released dollars to pay for diesel imports for at least the second time this year, according to Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal.
Corporate profits face a series of obstacles as currency problems squeeze inventory and production, while higher oil prices hit costs, CAL’s Jonas said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU