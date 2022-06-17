Sri Lanka in talks to amend terms of $1.5-billion China deal: Report

JUST IN
Sri Lanka is discussing with China to amend the terms and conditions of the $ 1.5-billion currency swap deal with Beijing so that it can be used for imports amid an unprecedented economic crisis in the island nation, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the United States on Thursday announced that it will provide $6 million in emergency assistance to Sri Lanka to address the needs of the marginalised and vulnerable communities.

First Published: Fri, June 17 2022. 03:19 IST

