Sri Lanka's shattered economy awaits new finance head and rate hike

Authorities in this week are expected to name a new finance minister and raise interest rates as they struggle to stabilize an spiraling into chaos by a lack of dollars and surging .

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, appointed last week, is expected to soon choose a finance minister, who will help lead talks with the Monetary Fund over badly needed aid.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of is expected to raise its benchmark standing lending rate by 75 basis points on Thursday from 14.5 per cent, the median in a Bloomberg survey shows as of Tuesday, as it tries to battle Asia’s fastest .

The decisions come as the South Asian country barrels toward its first official default, with the 30-day grace period for missed interest payments on dollar bonds ending Wednesday.