Sri Lanka SC bars overseas travel of Rajapaksa brothers till July 28

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court on Friday barred former prime minister and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country till July 28.

The order was passed by the during the hearing of a petition filed by global civil society organisation Transparency on the economic crisis in .

Meanwhile, was sworn in as Sri Lanka's acting president after parliament accepted the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled the country, allowing the lawmakers to begin the process of electing a new president who can repair the island nation's bankrupt economy.

The petition filed on June 17 had sought the court to restrict the overseas travel of the two Rajapaksa brothers, former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal, and former treasury secretary S R Attygala.

The petitioner had claimed that these persons were directly responsible for the unsustainability of Sri Lanka's foreign debt, its debt default and the current economic crisis.

SLPP lauds service by Gotabaya Rajapaksa

The ruling party of crisis-hit on Friday lauded former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa for the services he rendered to the nation and highlighted his decisive role in bringing peace to the motherland by ending 30 years of terrible terrorism.

In a statement, Podujana Peramuna said that political leaders in the world of mostly attempted to take political power, and relinquishing power and positions was a very rare sight in the world of .

