Sri Lanka SC bars overseas travel of Rajapaksa brothers till July 28

-
ALSO READ
Lanka uprising: End of the political journey of powerful Rajapaksa dynasty?
Sri Lanka's Oppn parties to meet to discuss formation of new all-party govt
Sri Lanka holds its breath as PM Wickremesinghe fights to save economy
Sri Lanka PM summons emergency meeting as protesters storm Gotabaya's house
Sri Lanka's ruling SLPP party decides to back PM Ranil Wickremesinghe
-
Sri Lanka's Supreme Court on Friday barred former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country till July 28.
The order was passed by the during the hearing of a petition filed by global civil society organisation Transparency International on the economic crisis in Sri Lanka.
Meanwhile, Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka's acting president after parliament accepted the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled the country, allowing the lawmakers to begin the process of electing a new president who can repair the island nation's bankrupt economy.
The petition filed on June 17 had sought the court to restrict the overseas travel of the two Rajapaksa brothers, former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal, and former treasury secretary S R Attygala.
The petitioner had claimed that these persons were directly responsible for the unsustainability of Sri Lanka's foreign debt, its debt default and the current economic crisis.
SLPP lauds service by Gotabaya Rajapaksa
The ruling party of crisis-hit Sri Lanka on Friday lauded former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa for the services he rendered to the nation and highlighted his decisive role in bringing peace to the motherland by ending 30 years of terrible terrorism.
In a statement, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna said that political leaders in the world of politics mostly attempted to take political power, and relinquishing power and positions was a very rare sight in the world of politics.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU